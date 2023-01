EL PASO, Texas-The rain has arrived in the Borderland to pair with the wind that the area has already been seeing.

Today will see a 40% chance of rain with it beginning in the morning.

Winds will stay in the 20s with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Tuesday the rain chance raises to 70% throughout El Paso County.

The heavy winds and rains will begin to dissipate around Thursday.