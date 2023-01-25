New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022.

The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department. An additional $15.14 million came from medicinal sales.

Two Borderland cities, Las Cruces and Sunland Park remain in the top 4 grossing communities in New Mexico when it comes to cannabis sales, right behind Albuquerque and Santa Fe. While not in the top 10 for sales in the state, Anthony and Chaparral brought in $3.69 and $2.06 million in adult-use sales, respectively.