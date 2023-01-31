Juarez leader to speak about raids on migrants conducted by immigration officials

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Father Javier Calvillo, the director of "La Casa del Migrante" will talk about recent Mexican Immigration raids. These raids target migrants who have no permit to stay in Mexico.

Raids have been conducted at some downtown Juarez hotels where Mexican authorities, along with local officials, have found migrants without permits.

According to El Diario de Juárez, last Friday, around 50 migrants were secured by the National Immigration Institute along with Juarez police and Mexican National Guard.

None of those 50 migrants had valid permits. They were taken to local migration offices before sending them back to cities in central Mexico.