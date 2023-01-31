New Mexico Cannabis advocates call for end of Texas Cannabis Prohibition

EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas.

Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today.

Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must be taken to stop putting El Paso customers in jail.

"Prohibition doesn't work. Cannabis is medicine," said Colt DeMorris, Chief of Retail Operations for High Horse and Executive Director for El Paso NORML.

Morris stressed the importance of El Paso cannabis patients and consumers and called on City Council for change.

"I ask you city council to do three things. Pass a city ordinance that enforces Cite and Release. Pass a city ordinance to restrict city funds from being used for testing of any assumed cannabis products. Pass a resolution demanding the state of Texas reform its cannabis laws to stop the prosecution of nonviolent cannabis users and patients," said Morriss.