Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 6:16 PM

Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley over Tarleton 68-65

KVIA

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 16 points and UT Rio Grande Valley held off Tarleton 68-65 on Saturday.

Johnson added five rebounds and five assists for the Vaqueros (12-12, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). Adante’ Holiman had 15 points and Ahren Freeman scored 12.

Shamir Bogues led the Texans (12-11, 5-5) with 19 points and four steals. Lue Williams added 14 points and Freddy Hicks scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams play UT Arlington next, UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday at home and Tarleton on the road on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content