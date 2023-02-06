Five El Paso basketball teams find themselves in the top 25 ranked teams in Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- As we near the pointy end of the season, more El Paso basketball teams are landing a spot in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) top 25 rankings.

On the boys side in Class 5A, Chapin who have a 23-6 and 12-0 district record have moved up to No. 19 in the rankings - their highest of the season.

In Class 4A Harmony boys (25-5, 7-0) hold onto their No. 24 spot, while in Class 3A Tornillo (27-1, 9-0) gain a spot and find themselves at No. 18.

On the girls side in Class 6A, Franklin (24-3, 15-0) retain their No. 25 ranking for back-to-back weeks and in Class 5A Burges (25-3, 12-2) reenter the rankings at No. 25.

El Paso girls teams will finish the regular season Tuesday Feb. 7th while boys teams will conclude the regular season the following week on Tuesday Feb. 14th.