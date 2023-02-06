Manufacturing company in El Paso to lay off 110 employees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) issued to the Texas Workforce Commission, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems in El Paso will be laying off 110 employees.

According to the listing, the employees will be laid off by the end of March.

The company website says it is the world’s leading automotive wiring harnesses and components manufacturer.

The company supplies electronic components like electronic control units and center panels.

