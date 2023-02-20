Twitter to charge users to secure accounts 

Twitter is making some security changes.

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform’s only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday. Twitter says it will make the change March 20th.

Twitter Blue, which costs $11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers, adds a blue checkmark to the account of anyone willing to pay for one.

Two-factor authentication requires users to type in their password and then enter a code or security key to access their accounts. It is one of the primary methods for users to keep their Twitter accounts secure.

Twitter users will have two other ways to authenticate their Twitter log-ins at no cost: an authentication mobile app and a security key.