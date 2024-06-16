ABC-7 First Alert: Heat wave continues in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect as scorching heat grips the Borderland.

Today's highs are expected to reach around 107 degrees in El Paso and 104 in Las Cruces.

A weak high pressure system aloft and dry westerly winds will keep the region hot and dry through mid-week, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday.

Later in the week, a shift in weather patterns will bring moisture on east winds, increasing chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and cooling temperatures below 100 degrees.