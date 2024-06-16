Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Heat wave continues in the Borderland

By
Published 5:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect as scorching heat grips the Borderland.

Today's highs are expected to reach around 107 degrees in El Paso and 104 in Las Cruces.

A weak high pressure system aloft and dry westerly winds will keep the region hot and dry through mid-week, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday.

Later in the week, a shift in weather patterns will bring moisture on east winds, increasing chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and cooling temperatures below 100 degrees.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

