Skip to Content
News

DACC students head to national workforce preparedness competition

DACC
By
New
Published 9:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several students from Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will head to the national SkillsUSA competition this month. The competition prepares students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.  

Six students won gold medals at the state competition in April.

DACC students competed in areas such as customer service, extemporaneous speech, job demonstration and interview, architectural drafting, information technology, internetworking, computer programming, and culinary arts. 

The national competition will be held June 24-28th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content