DACC students head to national workforce preparedness competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several students from Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will head to the national SkillsUSA competition this month. The competition prepares students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Six students won gold medals at the state competition in April.

DACC students competed in areas such as customer service, extemporaneous speech, job demonstration and interview, architectural drafting, information technology, internetworking, computer programming, and culinary arts.

The national competition will be held June 24-28th in Atlanta, Georgia.