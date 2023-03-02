Woody and Gayle Hunt recognized as El Pasoans of the year

EL PASO, Texas -- (KVIA) El Paso Inc. has named Woody and Gayle Hunt El Pasoans of the year.

Few El Pasoans have given more to the enrichment of the borderland than Woody and Gayle Hunt. In 2010, the Hunt family foundation donated $10 million to the Texas Tech University system to establish the Hunt School of Nursing.

The couple gifted $25 million in 2016 to Texas Tech Health Sciences to establish the first dental school in our region.

“That gift came from the need they saw to keep health professionals who study in El Paso from leaving the borderland and caring for our own. The only way we're going to close that gap is like we've done with the medical school.”

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine is now thriving on the Texas Tech of El Paso campus, with sights set on expanding.