ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee surprises ABC-7 weekend anchor on-air

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 weekend anchor and reporter, Sam Harasimowicz, was surprised on air by one of his favorites.

Sam was gifted a special shout out video by ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee during the 5 p.m. newscast Saturday.

Zee congratulated Sam on his most recent promotion to the weekend evening anchor position.

"This is just the beginning. This is an exciting time and I hope you can stop, look around, enjoy it for a second because that is something I was always so worried about getting to that next thing that I don't think I took it in," Zee said.

Sam was previously a producer for GMEP and later became an anchor and producer for Good Morning El Paso Weekend. He was promoted to the weekend primetime position this January.

"I am just so excited to be a part of the celebration and every single step is a big one. Celebrate it and then get back to work," the meteorologist said.

Sam said he became a fan of the distinguished network meteorologist shortly after he began working at ABC-7 as a morning producer for Good Morning El Paso back in the summer of 2021.

Sam said he would always looked forward to watching Zee's weather forecasts after his shift ended.

During the live surprise, Sam was startled and left speechless.

The surprise was made possible thanks to Good Morning El Paso reporter Michael Courier.

Michael said he wanted to make this happen for Sam because he knows how much he loves watching Ginger.

"Whenever Ginger is on screen, Sam stops what he is doing. You always have to watch," Michael said.

Sam is thankful Michael was able to make this special video possible. He said he will be saving the video for years to come.

"It was so sweet of Ginger to take the time and send this video in," Sam said.

Zee also said if she is ever visiting El Paso, she might stop and say hello.