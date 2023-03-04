New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum holds 23rd annual Cowboy Days celebration

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum is holding its 23rd annual Cowboy Days celebration Saturday, March 4th.

The museum describes the event as a day of "culture, skill, and entertainment."

Continuous activities throughout the day include wool carding, spinning and weaving demonstrations, chuck wagon cooking, blacksmith demonstrations, craft booths, food trucks, plant sales, and exhibits.

There will also be pony rides for children, working dog demonstrations, and live music.

Local Las Cruces musician Neal McCowan will perform from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. The admission price is $10 per carload.

Admission to Cowboy Days also includes all of the museum’s regular offerings.