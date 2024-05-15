The first Mexican taco stand to get a Michelin star is a tiny business where the heat makes the meat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Michelin-starred chef Arturo Rivera Martinez stands over an insanely hot grill at the first Mexican taco stand to get a coveted star. In this tiny, 10-foot by 10-foot business, the heat makes the meat and there are only four things on the menu, all of which came from a cow’s rib, loin or fore shank. Other than a street food stand in Bangkok, Thailand, Mexico City’s Tacos El Califa de León is probably the smallest restaurant ever to get a Michelin star. And it got there by doing exactly the same four things it has been doing since 1968.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.