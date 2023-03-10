Man accused of killing 16-year-old girl has criminal history, criminal records show

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The criminal history of the man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl, who was found dead in an alley last month, has been obtained by ABC-7.

Criminal records show 23-year-old Cesar Roa had been arrested for drug possession charges multiple times in the past.

According to criminal documents, Roa's drug arrests began in 2017 and had 6 of those arrests dismissed. Roa had no convictions.

In November 2022, Roa was arrested for a felony level drug charge and released a day later on bond. While out on that bond, police said Roa killed 16-year-old Jasmine Estrella Adame.

Friday, El Paso Police announced they had arrested Roa for Adame's murder and five other charges including manufacturing and delivery allegations. Criminal records show that the drug offenses happened just before Roa's March 3 booking date.

Adame was found fatally shot in an alley along Coyote Trail in far east El Paso on February 16.