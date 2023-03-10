Skip to Content
March 10, 2023 5:41 PM
Arrest made in the murder of teen girl found in East El Paso alley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit arrested 23-year-old Cesar Roa.

Roa is facing murder and several drug charges.

On Feb. 16 police were called out to the 14300 block of Coyote Trail in far East El Paso.

Officers discovered the body of 16-year-old Jasmine Estrella Adame.

The investigation showed Adame had walked to an area near a drainage alley between Coyote Trail and Apache Point.

Adame's body was found with gunshots. It was the 4th murder of the year compared to 2 same time in 2022.

Yvonne Suarez

