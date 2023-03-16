Skip to Content
Man with a dream cooks for hundreds in need miles away from home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Scott Cohen is a cook and an artist from Maryland that has traveled to places around the world helping those in need.

Recently he visited our sister city, Juarez, to serve as a volunteer cook in convents and migrant shelters.

Scott also traveled to Ukraine as the war was erupting to cook for a month and support those suffering.

His human interest escalated when he heard the news of thousands of Central and South American migrants coming to the border looking for an opportunity to be in the U.S.

Now Scott says his journey is taking him to visit family in Maryland, whom he hasn't seen for over a month.

He enjoyed his stay in Juarez, saying he helped and cooked for hundreds of migrants in different parts of town.

If you want to see or learn more about Scott's job, you can visit his webpage here.

