Report into deadly UNM shooting finds NMSU did not fail to meet obligations in managing student-athletes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An external investigator has released its findings of a deadly shooting between NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and UNM student Brandon Travis.

According to the report, neither the NCAA nor the WAC has indicated that NMSU's conduct in connection with the incident violated NCAA or WAC governing rules.

"After performing independent research, we also did not identify any such violations of NCAA or WAC rules. Moreover, from an institutional perspective, we did not identify any failure by NMSU to meet its legal obligations in managing its student-athletes," reads the report.

According to the executive summary, several witnesses, including multiple basketball coaches and players refused to be interviewed for the investigation or were otherwise unavailable.

Peake was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25" basketball game between the Aggies and the Lobos.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Travis came up with a revenge plan to lure Peake to the UNM campus so that he and two other men could beat him up. This was in response to a fight at a prior UNM vs. NMSU game in Las Cruces.

Video showing the altercation shows Travis approaching Peake. One man approaches Peake and hits him in the leg with a baseball bat. Peake tries running, but Travis starts shooting at Peake, who is shot in the leg. Police say Peake shot back at Travis four times. Travis died at the scene.

NMSU hired the Rodey Law Firm as a third-party investigator to review the deadly Nov. 19 shooting.

NMSU Chancellor announced the decision to investigate on Dec. 8.

Among the report's recommendations, the firm recommends NMSU consider developing a policy for out-of-town travel and the expectations of NMSU student-athletes. It says that the policy should make clear to student-athletes the importance of following team curfew rules.

There is also a recommendation on a process for how NMSU staff should communicate with law enforcement, particularly when they are in out-of-town travel. "

"Such a policy should include identification of the person or person’s responsible for such communication, and all coaches and other staff should be trained as to the same," reads the report.

