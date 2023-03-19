Motorcycle crash on I-10 near Lee Trevino causing delays on westbound lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Lee Trevino caused two lanes to be closed, leading to delays for drivers.

One person was seriously injured, according to first responders.

The TXDOT's incident report said that the collision involved a motorcycle and a truck, and happened at 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to this collision, and will be bring the latest updates on air, online and on the KVIA news app.