New Mexico Governor praises legislators for progress made during the 56th Legislative Session

SANTA FE, New Mexico - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gathered with legislators as the 2023 legislative session adjourned on Saturday.

Many sitting around the round table stating this session was on of the best in years. The Governor highlighted the improvements to education and healthcare.

"I am very motivated to find additional ways to make sure we really do everything in our power that makes our communities, and cities in our state safer," said the governor.

One point of contention, bills addressing the issues at Children, Youth, Families Department not reaching the governor's desk.

Lujan Grisham said the department needs to do better to protect children in New Mexico. Some legislators stating they shared the blame.

Valencia State Representative Alan Martinez said, "It's those kids that we failed and we have to take that seriously. We have a great responsibility."

Bills aimed at gun control were also a priority. Some bills restricting gun-owners from owning heavy magazine weapons and waiting periods to purchase firearms received opposition.

"When you start looking closely at it, that's not going to solve our problems," said Republican State Senator Greg Baca. Adding the those bills address the wrong issue and penalize law-abiding citizens.

The governor says she wants for New Mexicans to know her stance on guns. "We are not a state that is looking at minimizing responsible gun owners to accessing, and keeping, their firearms."

New Mexicans will soon receive a rebate check, as a bipartisan tax measure is now headed to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk.

House Bill 547 will provide tax rebates for all New Mexicans who paid state income tax in 2021. Under the agreement, single filers will get $ 500, while joint filers will receive $1,000.

The measure also cuts personal tax rates for all New Mexicans, and also increases the refundable Child Income Tax Credit, for qualifying households.

Veterans and retirees also benefit from the new measure. They will get a tax exemption on military retirement pay up to $10,000 in 2022, then increasing to $30,000 in 2024.

The tax package will increase the Alcohol Excise Tax. Revenues will be distributed to programs that address drug and alcohol use in New Mexico.