Residents along Border Highway ask for lighting to be installed to curb migrant encounters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Residents in one El Paso neighborhood say new safety measures are needed to curb migrant encounters as the end of Title 42 nears.

Neighborhoods along the border highway say the addition of lights will make them feel safer.

"They pass by and sometimes they hide. I would prefer it to be lit up. Honestly, it makes me scared," said a resident of Ben Swain Dr, near the border highway

"I think lights will be a lot, a lot better to be honest with you."

"Well, yes, it would help."

Although migrant encounters have slowed down, a new measure is being considered for neighborhoods parallel to the border highway.

Monday, during the City council session, Representative Cassandra Hernandez said residents have reached out to her requesting additional roving and some lighting due to migrant encounters

"Those are the two only requests, and I think they’re reasonable," said Cassandra Hernandez, during the council meeting.