Woman says she received nearly $6,000 in vehicle damage near I-25 Border Patrol Checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A woman claims speed bumps at the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint on I-25 between Las Cruces and Hatch caused nearly $6,000 in damage to the undercarriage of her car.

"These speed bumps are supposed to reduce speed, but they're actually stopping traffic completely," says Cindy Watkins.

She lives in Hatch and works in Las Cruces, and has to drive through the checkpoint every day during her commute.

Back in November, she drove over the speed bumps that had just been installed, and she says the bumps severely damaged the underneath of her car, including the catalytic converter. She says the bill for repairs is $5,800.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 has reached out to Border Patrol for an official comment.

