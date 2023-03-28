Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to deliver his final State of the City address as mayor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Mayor Ken Miyagishima will deliver his annual State of the City address at Las Cruces City Council Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

According to a statement released by the city, the mayor will focus on the accomplishments the city of Las Cruces has made in the past year.

This will be his final State of the City address as mayor of Las Cruces.

ABC-7 broke the news last November that Miyagishima would not be seeking re-election after his current term expires.

Miyagishima has been in office as mayor since 2007. He has served in public office since 1992, beginning his career in local politics as a Doña Ana County Commissioner.

In November, Miyagishima said, "I think it's time to let someone else have an opportunity to be mayor of this great city."

He added he "announced my intentions early to allow those interested in running for this position ample time to prepare for the 2023 municipal elections."

His term will end later this year on December 31st. He has not yet announced any plans for after his term is finished.