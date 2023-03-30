Skip to Content
Migration workers charged in deadly Juarez fire; families plead for answers, justice

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Thursday, the family members of the immigration workers who are being investigated for Monday's fire protested, looking for justice.

They went to the offices of the National Migration Institute at the Bridge of the Americas; other federal agents joined them.

People who attended the protest spoke with other higher-level institute members looking for answers because they think it was unfair.

ABC-7 spoke with the sister of one agent that is being investigated.

Dalia Collazo is the sister of agent Rodolfo Collazo, she says when the tragedy happened, her brother was not at the building.

Agent Collazo was transporting and helping other migrant children on "el DIF," a department that helps abandoned kids in Juarez.

Another agent also talked, stating this is not fair for them, he cares for his fellow agents and co-workers.

Agent José Torres Figueroa thinks he might not have a job tomorrow, but he wanted to speak out because other members of the institute have not talked about what happened.

On Thursday, it was announced five suspects connected to Monday's event had been arrested by the Mexican attorney's office.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

