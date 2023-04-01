Local tortilla factory’s road to success

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A local business reaches new highs ramping up tortilla production and selling in big chain stores like Walmart and Sam's.

Offering everything from masa for tamales, tostadas, and of course, all kinds of tortillas, La Primera Tortilla factory has left its mark on the borderland and could soon leave its mark throughout the country.

"Take our product out of town, maybe the surrounding area. Phoenix Dallas, San Antonio, Albuquerque. That's our goal in the next five years," said Favela, La Primera owner.

La Primera Tortilla Factory was founded by Jose and Aurora Favela in 1984 in Sunland Park after the family immigrated from Mexico in 1974.

"My dad and my mom started the business in Sunland Park New Mexico, and they were selling out of a grocery store with a single tortilla machine", said Favela

Demand for La Primera's tortillas grew.

"In 1993, one of my brothers took over, and that's when we started delivering all over town," said Favela

La Primera sold their products to small neighborhood stores and restaurants. Soon after larger chain companies also wanted a taste," said Favela.

"Once we moved into this building, we had the opportunity to start delivering and producing tortilla chips and tortillas through Walmart and other big chain grocery stores," added Favela.

La Primera Tortilla factory now sells more products. Producing in higher quantities.

"Right now, we're producing about 2 million tortillas a week. About 10,000 pounds of tostadas chips at the moment per week. But we're just hoping to be able to do double that in the near future when we're able to export our product out of town," said Favela.

La Primera is now the number one leading provider of local tortillas in El Paso and surrounding areas.

"And it was through hard work. Nobody went to business school or anything. Me and my brothers were just hard-working," said Favela.