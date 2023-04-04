New YISD middle school celebrated

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The brand new $66 million Hanks Middle School was celebrated in the official ribbon-cutting Tuesday after opening its doors for the first time to students last Fall.

The new campus was built on the site of the former Indian Ridge Middle School.

Students who previously attended Indian Ridge and Desert View Middle Schools are on the new campus.

The new school includes STEM labs, fine arts spaces, state-of-the-art technology, and student lounges.

Hanks Middle School is among several new schools constructed through Ysleta Independent School District's 2019 bond program.