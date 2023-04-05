Pete Buttigieg speaks with NMSU students about jobs and infrastructure

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is visiting Las Cruces to discuss the future of jobs and infrastructure with New Mexico State University students.

The event is part of a panel discussion where Secretary Buttigieg and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus will hear from university students about their concerns and ideas regarding job opportunities and infrastructure development in the state.

During the discussion, Secretary Buttigieg emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth and job creation, while also highlighting the need to address environmental concerns such as methane pollution.

As part of his visit, Secretary Buttigieg is announcing a major grant program from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will help upgrade outdated infrastructure in underserved and rural communities around the country, including in New Mexico. The program is expected to increase safety and reduce methane pollution.