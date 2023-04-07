NMSU announces new interim Chancellor following Arvizu resignation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State University (NMSU) has announced the appointment of Jay Gogue as interim chancellor after Chancellor Dan Arvizu resigned on Friday, April 7.

The NMSU Board of Regents agreed to a mutual separation with Arvizu, who said that he believed the transition would allow the university to focus on finding his successor.

Gogue, who previously served as NMSU president from 2000-2003, will lead the university while the search for a permanent chancellor takes place. He will begin his new role on Friday.

Gogue has a long and distinguished career in higher education, having served as the president and chancellor of the University of Houston system from 2003-2007, and as the president of Auburn University from 2007-2017 and again from 2019-2022.

He also served as provost at Utah State University from 1995-2000, vice president for research at Clemson University from 1986-1995, and vice president for agriculture and natural resources at Clemson University from 1993-1995.

Gogue said that he plans to hit the ground listening and will meet with as many people as possible to gain a better understanding of NMSU's overall landscape.

The NMSU Board of Regents has selected the executive search firm WittKieffer to assist with the chancellor search process, including identifying qualified candidates, conducting initial screenings, and evaluating individuals for the position. The board plans to begin hosting listening sessions and gathering input from stakeholders around the state in the coming weeks.

The Board of Regents thanked Chancellor Arvizu for his service to the university and wished him well in his future endeavors. Chair of the NMSU Board of Regents Ammu Devasthali said that the board appreciates all that Arvizu has done for the university. She also welcomed Gogue and his wife back to Las Cruces.