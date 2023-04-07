 Opportunity Center for the Homeless to host Pizza Party and Easter Egg Hunt

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is pleased to partner with the Community and Human Development Department of the City Of El Paso to bring an Easter egg hunt and Pizza party to dozens of children receiving services at the Welcome Center.

The Easter egg hunt is for kids and teenagers living in the facility, and each of them will receive an Easter basket and will participate in fun activities.

The event is from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The Welcome Center has served both the local and international homeless population since its activation in August 2022 as part of the El Paso Helps initiative.