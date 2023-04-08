El Paso Locomotive take down Orange County SC in front of home crowd

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - All it took was one goal for the El Paso Locomotive to grab their second win of the 2023 season.

The 1-0 win coming against winless Orange County SC, who now fall to 10th in the USL Western Conference.

Luis Solignac would score the game's only goal, coming off an assist from El Paso's midfielder Yuma, in the 19th minute of the match.

The Locomotive have two weeks of rest until their next match on April 22nd, against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds