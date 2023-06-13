EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Strive Now will be hosting a five day summer camp for El Paso teens.

Teenagers will be able to participate in workshops, networking, mentor training from community partners, and exciting activities.

Strive Now is a nonprofit organization that wants to empower students from the El Paso area through mentorship, taking action in intentional environments, and scholarships to pursue higher education.

There is a registration fee $40 per person.

The camp will run from July 10th through July 14th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information click here.