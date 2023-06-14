Officials plan new port of entry in the Sunland Park-Anapra area

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Last weekend, Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar along with the Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea announced the new 'Camino Real de Tierra Adentro' that will be a new international bridge on the border.

It is estimated it will cost more than $120 million dollars on the U.S. side.

On June 15, the Mayor of Juarez will have a work meeting with representatives of 'Fideicomisos' of ports of entry in Mexico to follow up with the work the Juarez side needs.

ABC-7 is working on getting more information and will update as soon as we learn more.