Migrants continue to stay on Juarez streets, waiting to enter the U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The migrant situation in Juarez changes daily. Some migrants stay at El Chamizal, while others camp close to ports of entry.

ABC-7 reported over a week ago that migrants were staying at El Chamizal, next to the Bridge of the Americas, waiting to be granted access to the U.S.

Other migrants have been seen camping outside the "temporary" shelter the city opened for those who used to stay outside Juarez's city hall. This camp is located next to the Stanton-Lerdo bridge.

In a morning news conference, Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said the city checks El Chamizal every day to keep people from staying too long at the park.

By law, the city cannot prohibit someone to be walking around the park, but it can stop them from camping there overnight.

ABC-7 reached out to the human rights department to learn more about the current situation at the city's shelters and what has been done with migrants staying on the streets and at the park.