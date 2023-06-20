City addresses speed problem in Upper Valley after a man and his dog were killed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A plan and timeline to help reduce speeding issues on Emory Road is expected within the next few days, City officials said, after a man and his dog were killed last week when they were hit by a speeding car in the Upper Valley.

El Paso Police said 32-year-old Cody Reid Lesher was speeding southbound on Emory Road when he hit and killed hitting 35-year-old Alfredo Dominguez and his dog.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by the grievous accident on Emory a few days ago," said City Representative for District 1. "In spite of numerous requests for speed bumps over the years, speed bumps were never installed."

Kennedy said that efforts have been made to post a patrol car in the area on Fridays and Saturdays, however it can be called away as needed. Still, he said, other efforts are being made.

"Within hours of the Friday night tragedy, I began working with Mayor Leeser and Interim City Manager Cary Westin to provide a plan and timeline to implement speed reducing tactics on Emory," said Kennedy. "We are dedicating our full efforts to this problem and I expect a plan within days.“

