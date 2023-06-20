El Paso Police say woman shot her Uber driver, sent picture to boyfriend before calling 911

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to newly obtained court documents, 48-year-old Phoebe Copas has been charged with Aggravated Assault after investigators say she shot her Uber driver on June 16.

Police say Copas, who is not from El Paso, was riding in the Uber on her way to Speaking Rock Casino to meet her boyfriend when she saw signs for Juarez. Investigators believe Copas panicked, believing the Uber driver was kidnapping her and taking her to Mexico. Police say the place on the highway where the shooting happened is not near a port of entry and is on a common route to the casino. This happened on US-54 near Loop 375.

Police say Copas pulled out a revolver and shot the driver, causing the car to crash into a concrete barrier. Court documents state Copas took a picture of the scene and sent it to her boyfriend before she called 911.

The 52-year-old victim was rushed to University Medical Center and is on life support. Police say he had been shot multiple times.