Teen found shot in the head at Far East El Paso park

Update: Martinez was found in a car that had crashed at the park's basketball court with a bullet wound to the head. According to court documents, investigators spoke with Theus' family, who helped track him down. The family allegedly said Theus and his friends are part of a gang.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Pasoans are facing murder charges in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Gabriel Angel Martinez on Father's Day.

El Paso Police Department officials say 17-year-olds Anthony Matthew Zubia and Z'Mari Leishaun Theus were arrested during a traffic stop near Montana Avenue and Oasis Drive in East El Paso. Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Border Patrol Air Support, and the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail K-9 helped search for the duo.

Officers found Martinez in a car at Tim Foster Park in Far East El Paso on Father's Day, June 18. Martinez had been shot and died at the scene. Crimes Against Persons investigators were called in to look into his death. Investigators are choosing not to release any more details because their investigation is still ongoing. Zubia and Theus were booked on $1,000,000 bonds.

A third person, 24-year-old Alexis Faith Mora, was initially charged with murder along with Zubia and Theus and booked on a $750,000 bond. That murder case against Mora has since been declined, according to jail records. El Paso Police also charged her with a number of traffic-related charges. Mora remains in jail on those charges. Mora's involvement in Martinez's killing remains unknown.