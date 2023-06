EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) El Paso Police are investigating the scene of a homicide in Far East El Paso.

According to officials, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. regarding shots being heard near Tim Foster Park.

Police confirm one person was shot and died at the scene.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives and Investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Unit are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.