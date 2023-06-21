Juarez police officers in jail for kidnapping migrants

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two Juarez police officers have been charged with aggravated kidnapping of two migrants. Officials say this happened on May 9.

According to the Chihuahua State Attorney General, it happened around 6 p.m. at the Juarez International Airport when two migrants who had just arrived from Mexico City were waiting for an Uber.

Officials say the migrants were kidnapped in a parking lot along Sanders Avenue.

According to the Attorney General's statement, the Juarez police officers demanded the migrants give them the phone numbers of their relatives or sponsors in the U.S. They then demanded the families pay $30,000 for the migrants' release.

The officers allegedly moved the migrants to different addresses around Juarez for 12 days. One of the police officers was arrested June 9, while the other was taking into custody on June 13.

Since this case is under investigation, no more details have been released by the Chihuahua State Attorney General.