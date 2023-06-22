Skip to Content
News

Borderland electric bills expected to surge amid scorching heat

Pixabay
By
New
Published 11:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting surging heat across the area, which can lead to homeowners and residents cranking down their thermostats.

El Paso and Las Cruces are expecting highs all the way up to around 107 degrees this weekend, according ABC-7 Stormtracker Nichole Gomez.

With scorching temperatures in the forecast, ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric for tips on how residents can keep their bills down during the summer season.

El Paso Electric's website states that anyone can reach out to them to report an outage by calling 915-877-3400 in Texas and 575-523-7591 in New Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content