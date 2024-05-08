UTEP President also member of National Science Board

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned UTEP President Heather Wilson is also a member of the National Science Board. The NSB governs the National Science Foundation, which is the organization that directed UTEP to suspend work on its Aerospace Center after allegedly finding issues with its grant proposal.

We reached out to UTEP to speak with Heather Wilson about her simultaneous roles at UTEP and the NSB, but a spokesperson told us she was traveling and was not available for an interview.