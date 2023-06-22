New serpent sculpture slithers into Juarez’s Samalayuca desert

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- In an event held Saturday, Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, along with other city leaders, unveiled the new serpent sculpture called Guardián del Territorio or Guardian of the Territory.

The sculpture depicts a rattlesnake that is over 21 feet tall and weighs over 22,000 pounds.

Dick Rivas Rincón is the artist who built and designed the new Guardián del Territorio.

The new art can be visited in the Samalayuca desert, located almost 40 miles away from the international border between Mexico and the U.S.

The city is also planning to build a new entertainment center near the sculpture.

Pérez Cuéllar says the city's main goal is to keep growing the city's economic development in various parts of town. Another goal is to have people from all three communities, Juarez, Las Cruces, and El Paso, visit the sculpture.

Rivas Rincón mentioned people from Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela participated in the creation of this sculpture.