ABC-7 FirstAlert: The heat wave continues

EL PASO, Texas-- An ABC-7 First Alert is still in place as the heat wave continues to scorch the Lower and Mesilla Valley.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until June 28th. The area is expected to see dangerously high temperatures today. Afternoon temperatures are expected to top out at possibly 110 degrees.

Correspondingly, temperatures are expected to begin to cool at the end of the week and drop closer to season normals by this weekend.

Moisture will increase across the area as these temperatures decrease with higher chances possible this weekend.

Likewise, take it easy if you plan to be out these next few days because it is going to be dangerously hot.