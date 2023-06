EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso UPS employees are demonstrating in East El Paso as part of plans for a nationwide strike.

Local unionized workers are gathered outside a UPS center, demanding better working conditions and other concessions from the company.

Video shows several dozen people, apparently drivers and other employees, holding signs, waving flags, and yelling.

ABC-7 is trying to reach out to UPS for comment.