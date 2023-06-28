How to stay safe on the roads this 4th of July travel season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Fourth of July travel season is expected to begin as early as Thursday, and that means more cars are going to be on the roads than usual.

ABC-7 spoke with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) to provide some tips for staying safe while traveling this holiday travel season.

Ami Evans, a spokeswoman for NMDOT says the heat is something that needs to be considered, as it can potentially cause damage to vehicles.

It can cause a number of failures, including to air conditioners and serpentine belts.

She says it’s important to check the wear of the belt for cracks and dry rotting before hitting the road, as well as pressure and tread wear.

“The last thing anybody wants to do in the 100 plus degree temperatures is to have a blowout and be sitting on the side of the interstate or roadway, and waiting for that tow truck," says Evans.

"Definitely look at your tires, look at your air conditioning, belts, just make sure your car is ready for traveling," she adds

Evans says distracted and impaired driving are the two biggest causes of accidents during this time of year, and adds many crashes are the result of people trying to see the fireworks when they’re driving.

“It happens more than you think it would! It definitely happens, distracted driving, it happens in many ways, shapes, and forms, and that is one of them," she says.

"'Oh, look at the beautiful fireworks!’ No, we don’t want to have that, enjoy the fireworks but pull over somewhere safe, try to find some shade, maybe eat a littler watermelon and have a good time," she adds.

NMDOT is urging those who wish to watch any fireworks shows from their car to not park on the sides and shoulders of the interstates, such as I-10 or I-25 in Las Cruces.

The department adds defensive driving is the best way to avoid impaired or distracted drivers, and if you do decide to drink, get a ride share such as an Uber or Lyft, or another sober ride.