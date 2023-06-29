Supreme Court guts affirmative action in college admissions

(CNN) -- Supreme Court rules against affirmative action. The conservative-dominated supreme court has just ruled against race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a decision with major implications for affirmative action.

The vote was 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard case.

The Supreme Court says colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission, a landmark decision that overturns long-standing precedent that has benefited Black and Latino students in higher education.