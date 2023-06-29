Skip to Content
News

Supreme Court guts affirmative action in college admissions

Mariam Zuhaib AP
By
Updated
today at 8:28 AM
Published 8:25 AM

(CNN) -- Supreme Court rules against affirmative action. The conservative-dominated supreme court has just ruled against race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a decision with major implications for affirmative action.

The vote was 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard case.

The Supreme Court says colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission, a landmark decision that overturns long-standing precedent that has benefited Black and Latino students in higher education.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content