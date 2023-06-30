Skip to Content
El Pasoans enjoy break from scorching temperatures

Published 11:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The clouds have moved in over the borderland, and with that, a much-needed break from triple digit temperatures.

ABC-7 observed people running, playing and walking their dogs at Mission Hills Park. One resident told us she wanted to take advantage of the cooler weather, since it's been too hot to walk her dog the past few days, or get any exercise.

ABC-7 also observed light scattered showers over El Paso, which helped cool things down.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

