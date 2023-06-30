Skip to Content
Travel experts predicting record-setting travel in the Borderland this Fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- AAA's projections for the upcoming holiday weekend and the Fourth of July are showing that there may be record-setting travel.

The data predicts that more than 50 million Americans will be hitting the roads or the skies around the holiday. AAA also predicts that around 43 million of those travelers will be driving to their destinations.

That number marks a 2.4% increase compared to the travel around the Fourth of July holiday in 2022.

AAA is reporting that the current gas price in El Paso County is $3.27 and $3.20 in Doña Ana County. That price is a bit below last year's, making driving more affordable for travelers in 2023.

