Travel up 15.3% from last year at El Paso International Airport: What to know ahead of your 4th of July travel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fourth of July is usually a high travel weekend, and in light of all the cancellations and delays that are keeping travelers across the country stuck waiting at airports, El Paso International Airport says they're prepared for the big holiday.

Cassandra Davisson, the Marketing and Air Service Development Manager at the El Paso International Airport, says the airport has opened their overflow parking lot in order to accommodate more passengers, and they say they’ve also stepped up their cleaning, including deep cleaning at night in order to keep up with the uptick in travelers.

However, while she says that it may seem obvious, it's important to show up at least two hours before your flight, especially during an uptick in passengers.

“Give yourself plenty of time to go through the ticketing line and the security checkpoint, and that way you just have a smooth and stress-free travel experience," says Davisson.

She also warns that delay or cancellation somewhere else can cause a "domino effect" on passengers here in the Borderland.

Davisson tells ABC-7 it's important to be prepared for a delay or cancellation.

“I would recommend bringing enough formula, to bring your medication with you in your carry-on, and things like that," she says.

ABC-7 spoke with some passengers at the airport to see how their experience has been this holiday travel weekend, and it's so far, so good.

Sonya Smith, who is flying to Chicago, tells us there have been no delays or cancellations she's had to deal withh.

"It's been great, fantastic," she says.

Another man flying into Austin has had a similar experience.

"It's been fine, it's been great," says Martin Benevidez.

"Got here on time, leaving on time, it's been nice," he adds.

Davisson says you should constantly check the status of your flight from your airline to stay updated, as well as to help you be prepared in case of a cancellation or delay