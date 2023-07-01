The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso teaches kids to rock climb and overcome barriers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso invited over 130 kids for a week-long climbing event. Teaching them the basics of rock climbing and keeping them active for the summer.

"The age we live in, where kids are really quick to be on their phones and text and not engage in conversations and want to stay inside and only play video games. That's not good for kids. That's that's not productive," said Anthony Tomasheski CEO of Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.

The climbing event got kids moving while simultaneously growing their confidence.

"All the skills of climbing translate to life skills, challenging yourself, stepping out of your comfort zone, doing things that you don't feel comfortable doing, facing your fears," said Albert Alvarez with Sessions Climbing and Fitness.

"You have kids that walk into a situation and they say it's impossible. There's no way that I'm going to climb that wall or there's no way that I will be able to swim from that rope. I can't jump, I'm afraid. Those kinds of things. And seeing students become successful, that's a life lesson, right?" said Tomasheki. "So we tell them, just like you thought you weren't going to do well on your math test, you did it just like you thought you weren't going to be able to climb the wall. You did it."

"I went two times, actually," said Joshua

"I need to, like, get the strength, and then I can come back and try it again," said Isabella Vasquez.

One week remains for the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso summer camp but their mission doesn't end there. The nonprofit is already planning its next event, an all-girls rock band.

You can sign up to be part of the Boys and Girls Club on their website.