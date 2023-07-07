Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the 2023 Governor's Small Business Summit will kick off in Arlington on July, 13th. The summit is aimed at assisting small Texas business owners and inspiring new owners by providing them with resources and information that they need in order to succeed and grow their business.
“Small businesses play a powerful role in propelling our state's booming economy," said Governor Abbott. "Texas continues to rank as the best state for business in the country because we empower Texans to launch their dreams and take advantage of the abundant economic opportunities our state has to offer to aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners. We are proud to bring the 2023 Governor's Small Business Summit to Arlington next week as we continue to build an even brighter economic future for Texas."
The event will provide Texas business owners with insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other owners. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor's Economic Development and Workforce Commission, and will feature Rob Matwick, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers, as the keynote speaker.
In September, the summit will also makes its way to the borderland.
Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Arlington
Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Drive
Arlington, TX 76011
Panel Topics:
- Access to Finance & Funding
- Building a Business: Learning from the Experts
- Recruiting, Training & Retaining Employees in Today’s Economy
- What’s Hot: Marketing & Communication Tools for Small Business
Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, keynote speaker, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.
For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-arlington
Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:
Stephenville – July 27
McAllen – August 10
Marshall – August 24
Horizon City – September 7
Fredericksburg – September 21
Beaumont – October 5
San Angelo – October 19
San Antonio – November 8
Zapata – December 7
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: click here.