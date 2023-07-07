Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the 2023 Governor's Small Business Summit will kick off in Arlington on July, 13th. The summit is aimed at assisting small Texas business owners and inspiring new owners by providing them with resources and information that they need in order to succeed and grow their business.

“Small businesses play a powerful role in propelling our state's booming economy," said Governor Abbott. "Texas continues to rank as the best state for business in the country because we empower Texans to launch their dreams and take advantage of the abundant economic opportunities our state has to offer to aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners. We are proud to bring the 2023 Governor's Small Business Summit to Arlington next week as we continue to build an even brighter economic future for Texas."

The event will provide Texas business owners with insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other owners. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor's Economic Development and Workforce Commission, and will feature Rob Matwick, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers, as the keynote speaker.

In September, the summit will also makes its way to the borderland.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Arlington

Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Globe Life Field

734 Stadium Drive

Arlington, TX 76011

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Building a Business: Learning from the Experts

Recruiting, Training & Retaining Employees in Today’s Economy

What’s Hot: Marketing & Communication Tools for Small Business

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, keynote speaker, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-arlington

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 8

Zapata – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: click here.